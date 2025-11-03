YRKKH's Suzanne Bernert on completing 20 years in India: 'Indian audience accepted me as Firangi Bahu'

Mumbai Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Suzanne Bernert, born in Germany, has been based in India and is known for her work in Hindi TV serials and films. The actress completed 20 years here and got emotional.

The actress recalled making her TV debut and winning hearts as she featured in many popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jhansi Ki Rani, Sanskaar Laxmi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Porus, and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, to name a few...

She said, "I'm glad to be in India; the love and appreciation I'm enjoying for my craft is overwhelming. I am filled with emotions and falling short of words to describe 20 years in a few sentences. I can't, and I won't try."

She continued, "20 years ago on November 1, 2005 (a Tuesday then) I landed in Mumbai. I already had worked on an Indian television show by then and had my first taste of being in front of a camera. Many producers and directors took a chance by casting me or even creating characters for me in their projects. I'll be forever grateful for them. The way opportunities opened up for me is the same way the Indian audience accepted the 'Firangi Bahu'."

Not only professionally, but also personally, the actress found love in the late actor Akhil Mishra; she had worked with him in the film 'Kram' and the serial 'Mera Dil Dewaana'. They married in a civil court on February 3, 2009. They celebrated the traditional rituals of the marriage ceremony on September 30, 2011.

Mishra died on September 20, 2023, at the age of 67 after suffering a fall from his building.

The actress is now in a steady relationship with Arjun Hardas.

Remembering actor Akhil Mishra, she added, "Right from the start, Akhil was by my side, and my story wouldn't be complete without saying how much he helped me in understanding India. India and Akhil were one for me. He left, but the love for India stayed. My mom was asked after he passed away if I would come home to Germany now. But I said, 'Suzanne's home is India.'

"I look back and can't believe it's been 20 years in the country and this industry with all its colours. I am excited to see what the next 20 years will bring," she concluded.

Apart from acting, she is a trained ballet and Lavani dancer and was the first non-Indian to reach the semi-finals of a Marathi celebrity dance show, 'Dholkichya Talavar'.

She can speak fluent Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

She gained prominence for playing the role of Sonia Gandhi in the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister' (2019), 'Yatra 2' (2024) and the TV series '7 RCR' (2014).

--IANS

rd/khz