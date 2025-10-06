“You’re so perfect”: Gauahar Khan embraces post-partum glow in stylish look

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress and Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan shared a striking new picture on her social media where she highlighted that the actress was back on set working just 25 days post her delivery.

Khan was seen donning a stylish black pantsuit with wide-legged trousers and a statement white lapel blazer. The actress paired her look with metallic heels, exuding confidence and poise.

The picture was taken from her recent appearance on Bigg Boss season 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Gauahar was invited to the show to give contestants a much-needed reality check and extend her support to brother-in-law Awez Darbar, who unfortunately got evicted from the show the very next day.

Sharing the picture, Gauahar wrote in her caption, “You are so perfect. #25dayspostpartum.” Her words highlighted her pride at returning to work just 25 days after giving birth to her second baby, balancing her personal and professional commitments with grace. Recently, Gauahar Khan had shared a video of her reflecting on how she had been dealing with her postpartum.

She gave a glimpse into how she was tackling the issue but in her style. In the video shared by Khan, the new mommy was seen busy with her skin care and hair care and styling. She was also seen dancing to the hit song "Zor Laga Ke Nacche Re" from the superhit movie "Rangeela" starring Urmila Matondkar. She mentioned that she was taking each day as it comes and going slow yet steady.

Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, who embraced parenthood for the second time on the 1st of September, gave a cute sneak peek into what went into the hospital room right before the then mommy-to-be, Gauahar, “popped”. Right before the then mommy-to-be delivered, Gauahar, in her hospital outfit along with the father-to-be, Zaid, was seen dancing her heart out to the hit song “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me?” by The Pussycat Dolls.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced the news of them expecting their second baby with a joint post on social media in April. She captioned the cute announcement video as, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.” In August, Gauahar Khan celebrated an intimate yet beautiful baby shower and shared glimpses from the happy celebration on social media.

The actress was seen decked out in a shimmering yellow-golden gown and looked breathtaking as usual. Khan's social media was flooded with clips of her baby shower event and also with some fun snippets from inside the celebration. Gauahar and Zaid are parents to a 3-year-old baby boy, Zehaan, who was born in May 2023.

