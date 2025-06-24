You are too precious my friend, says actress Rashmika Mandanna to 'The Girlfriend' director Rahul Ravindran

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has penned a heartfelt birthday greeting to Rahul Ravindran, the director of her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend', saying that she had found in him, a director, a friend, a mentor and a partner in crime for a lifetime, whom she trusted wholly and immensely.

Taking to Instagram to pen an emotional note, Rashmika wrote,"Rahulaaaaaa...It’s your birthday today but still you are sitting in front of me in rehearsals as I type this note for you...

"You are tooooo precious my friend.. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like 'The Girlfriend'... The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame," she said and added that she had met him for 'The Girlfriend' and had found "a director, a friend, a mentor a parter in crime for a lifetime who I trust wholly and immensely."

She said, "Happiest birthday @rahulr_23 sir (my director) Rahulaaaaaa (my fraaaaaand).. biggest biggest love and hugs to you always... I can’t wait for the world to see 'The Girlfriend'. It’s just toooo special!"

Meanwhile, the makers of the film announced that the first single from the film will be released in July this year.

Rashmika has always backed director Rahul Ravindran. In fact, when her fans, who were unhappy about the makers not releasing enough updates about the film 'The Girlfriend' , had some time ago began trending the topic #ReleaseTheGirfriend on the social media platform X, Rashmika had stepped in to support her director and pacify her fans.

Rashmika had then tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

The film, which is being presented by producer Allu Aravind, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with Dheekshith Shetty.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

