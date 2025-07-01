‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Rahul Sharma reflects on mental health pressures in television

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Rahul Sharma, who is seen as Anshuman in Star Plus’ show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” opened up about the mental health pressures that come with working in the TV industry.

Sharing his personal experiences, he shed light on how maintaining emotional stability, especially during professional lulls is one of the biggest challenges actors face today. Sharma shared, “People often talk about the hustle in acting. But for me, it’s not the actual work—that I love—it’s the uncertainty that’s the real hustle. Sometimes, there’s a lot of work; other times, there are long dry spells. Managing that unpredictability, staying mentally balanced through those gaps—that’s where the real challenge lies. And that uncertainty doesn’t really go away, even with success.”

“Even if you’re earning big money, your responsibilities and expenses scale up with it. You’re never truly sure when the next project will come or if it will match the last one creatively or financially. That’s just how this industry is—it’s complex, it’s unstable, and you have to make peace with that ambiguity,” he added.

Rahul Sharma also acknowledged that the television industry never truly gets easier, as every new role presents its own unique challenges. While experience may make the process more manageable, he believes that each character brings a different emotional journey that still demands depth and sensitivity.

“You might assume that with time and experience, it gets easier to slip into emotions. And yes, you do understand your emotional process better. But every role still brings a new layer, a new lens. The same situation—a loss, anger, or joy—can feel entirely different depending on the character you’re playing.”

Rahul went on to state, “The emotion is never the same twice. Some characters require you to go really deep, while others are more surface-level. But every time, it’s a fresh journey. So no, I wouldn’t say it ever gets easy. It’s a new challenge every time.”

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” which is produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Production, stars Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in the lead roles.

