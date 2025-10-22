Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza pens an emotional note ahead of 4th marriage anniversary

Mumbai Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Shireen Mirza recently took to her social media account to share a beautiful note ahead of her fourth marriage anniversary.

Sharing a series of beautiful pictures with her husband, Hasan Sartaj, the actress wrote, "Tom is our 4th anniversary (alhumdulillah), and unlike the past years filled with plans, surprises, and celebrations, this one felt beautifully different. There were no fancy dinners, no grand gestures. Instead, we escaped to the mountains, surrounded by quiet skies, soothing air, and just us.”

She added, “It wasn’t extra, but it was peaceful... just what we wanted! Maybe that’s what love looks like as time passes… Less noise, more meaning. This year was about stillness, laughter, and long conversations with each other (which were due) and simply being present with each other.” The actress wrote, “What made it extra special this time is that it was our first anniversary with our Hamza. Having him with us made everything feel even more complete. Just being together as a family was more than enough. It's special in its own quiet way, and honestly, we couldn’t be more blessed. #alhumdulillahforeverything”

Recently, the actress who embraced motherhood a few months ago faced an extremely overwhelming and emotional moment when she had to choose between her professional and personal life. She revealed that she had to leave her 2-month-old baby behind with her family for 24 hours, as she had to travel for an award function where she was going to be felicitated as an actor.

The actress in the video was seen holding her little baby tight in her arms as he slept peacefully on his mother's chest. Shireen was seen in tears as she was walking him to sleep. She captioned the emotional video, “Becoming a mamma is the most beautiful blessing but also the hardest role I’ve ever stepped into. My heart and soul are so connected to my son that even the thought of being away from him feels heavy. Yesterday, I had to attend an event where I was also being honoured with an award. It should have been a moment of pure happiness, but it turned into the toughest 24 hours of my life because I had to leave my baby behind. Hugging him before I left, I could already feel the emptiness."

"Yes, it was special to celebrate my work and my identity beyond being a mamma, but every second away reminded me just how much my world revolves around him. I enjoyed the recognition, but my heart kept on saying I can’t wait to be back in his little arms. To all the mammas who’ve felt this before, I see you, I feel you, and you’re not alone."

"Our love is our strength, but it also makes these moments so emotional. #maabeta #motherson #love #blessing #fyp [love, mother, son, relationship, maa, pyaar, Alhumdulillah].” The actress rose to fame with the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Simmi.

