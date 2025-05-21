Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Sandalwood star Yash's better half Radhika Pandit stresses the importance of silence in a relationship.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped some lovely couple photos with the 'KGF' star.

While Yash looked all dapper in a maroon t-shirt with faded denims, Radhika complemented him in a blue and white printed dress.

The 'Toxic' actor sported short hair with a heavy beard in the pictures.

Both of them looked absolutely love-struck as they posed on a beautiful white staircase.

Radhika penned the caption, "The most important thing in a relationship is not what you do together, but what you understand in silence," with an evil eye emoji.

Back in March, Yash was seen singing the song "Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali" for his better half in front of a huge crowd.

Dropping the clip of the awe-worthy moment on social media, Radhika wrote, "Our song. Always. ‘Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali’. My heart? Still racing."

The clip featured Yash crooning the track with an adorable smile on his face. His melodious performance was appreciated with loud applause by the audience. Once he was done singing, Yash stepped down from the stage and joined Radhika in the crowd.

Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of the 2004 Kannada show "Nandagokul". As Radhika tried to interact with him during the shoot, she initially found him to be arrogant. However, as time passed, these two became friends, working together in many other projects like "Moggina Manasu", "Mr and Mrs Ramachari", and "Santhu Straight Forward".

After dating for some time, Yash and Radhika finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016. They are parents to two kids- daughter Ayra, and son Yatharv.

Work-wise, Yash will soon be seen leading the much-anticipated flick, "Toxic", alongside Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.

In addition to this, Yash has also been roped in for Nitish Tiwari's "Ramayana", opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi.

--IANS

pm/