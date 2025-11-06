Yash joins hands with Farhan Akhtar to launch ‘120 Bahadur’ trailer

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash has come on board to launch the trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film “120 Bahadur”.

Yash is set to launch the trailer of the much-anticipated war spectacle “120 Bahadur”, which will be unveiled on Thursday at 2:07 starring Farhan and directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, as per a statement.

A powerful tribute to real-life heroes, 120 Bahadur is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La (1962), a defining moment in Indian military history when 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against over 3000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought heroically in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Talking about Yash, the actor’s upcoming film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

The release date lands in the heart of a major festive frame, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and regional New Year celebrations, followed closely by Eid, creating a high-impact four-day celebration window at the box office. With Yash returning to the big screen after 'KGF', the anticipation around 'Toxic' has only intensified.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

In addition to this, Yash also has Nitesh Tiwary’s “Ramayana”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

