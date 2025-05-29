Yash collaborates with ‘Mad Max’ stunt expert for action sequences in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Star Yash has teamed up with ‘Mad Max’ stunt maestro Guy Norris for the action sequences in the upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’.

Actor-producer Yash has begun principal photography on “Ramayana.” The project has brought in Guy Norris, the stunt director behind “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Suicide Squad,” to choreograph elaborate action sequences tailored specifically for the massive scale of this mythological adaptation, reports variety.com.

Norris is currently in India working closely with Yash to craft set pieces that could redefine Indian cinema’s approach to large-scale spectacle. The epic narrative follows Prince Rama’s 14-year exile, during which the demon king Ravana abducts his wife Sita, leading to a climactic battle.

The two-part film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose “Dangal” is the highest Indian grosser of all time.

Yash‘s Monster Mind Creations and producer Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios have partnered on the adaptation of the Indian epic, reports variety.com.

The actor is best known for the “K.G.F.” action film franchise, the second part of which is also the fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time. Malhotra is the global CEO of visual effects company DNEG, which has worked on seven VFX Oscar winners in recent years, including “Dune: Part One” and “Tenet.”

The first images from the production reveal Yash, who leads the ensemble cast alongside Ranbir Kapoor, in peak physical condition, preparing to embody Ravana. Yash is committed to a substantial 60-70 day shooting schedule for “Ramayana Part 1,” reports variety.com.

The epic has been adapted numerous times for screen, notably in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 television series “Ramayan,” the 1993 anime “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama,” and more recently in 2023’s “Adipurush” starring Prabhas.

“Ramayana Part 1” is slated for release during the 2026 Diwali holiday frame, with the second installment following on Diwali 2027.

--IANS

dc/