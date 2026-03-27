Yami Gautam watches ‘Dhurandhar 2’ secretly in packed theatre, sister Surilie shares video

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Yami Gautam was recently spotted watching the blockbuster movie ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in a packed theatre.

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A video shared by her sister Surilie Gautam on her social media account on Thursday, that was reshared by Yami, captured the candid moment, where the actress was seen seated inside a theatre, watching the film among a housefull crowd.

Surilie, while sharing the clip, penned a heartfelt note that read, ‘Take a bow yet again for one and only @adityadharfilms Another masterpiece!! Spectacular film and we are incredibly proud of you And over the moon celebrating your success And my beautiful sister who is the pillar of strength and luck @yamigautam Love you guys and letssss partyyyyy nowwwww.’

Reacting to the post, Yami reshared it on her social media account and wrote, ‘Love you .’

In the video, Yami appeared visibly shy as she watched herself on screen in a cameo appearance in ‘Dhurandhar 2’.

She was seen hiding her face and even placing a finger on her lips, signalling Surilie to stay quiet so that the audience would not recognise her presence in the theatre.

Talking about Yami Gautam, the actress is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has helmed the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise.

The film has been receiving a strong response from audiences, with its sequel ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ further building on its success.

The first instalment released in December and Dhurandhar 2 released on the 19th of March where Yami is seen in a cameo role as a nurse in the film.

Apart from this, Yami was recently seen in ‘Haa’, which released last year and received a positive response from audiences and critics alike.

Aditya Dhar is also the man behind the superhit movie Uri that starred Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

–IANS

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