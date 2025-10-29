Yami Gautam: Being fearless doesn’t mean being careless

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Haq’, feels that being fearless doesn’t mean being careless.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai, and said that one can be fearless yet be responsible. The actress quoted the examples of some of her films in which she played fearless characters, who were fully aware of their responsibility.

The actress told IANS, “Having been part of some important films, ‘Uri’, ‘Article 370’, and now ‘Haq’, if I tie all these films together, although they are absolutely different films from one another, one thing common between them is the fearlessness. Fearless does not mean careless, you have to be fearless, you have to have the courage to tell such stories, otherwise do not make the film. Having said that, if the film is made with an intention that we have to create or preempt from our script perspective, any controversy, audience can see that as well, at the end of the day we are making a film, as I said, so it has to be presented as a film, and for me the most important thing is to be uninhibited once I have understood the emotional sense of the character”.

She further mentioned, “Then there cannot be any doubts about, ‘Will people think in a certain way or not?’ My discussions with my director on set were about the character, its emotions. And we were toying around with different things to see how they can be emoted for the camera. If you cry in 4 scenes, how can you make all of them different, even though I might be looking similar when I cry, yet on screen, you know when you are watching, we still have different levels, what you feel inside is different. So, my discussions with the director are strictly creative, so I do not overthink, all that thinking is done before I commit to the film, and I take a very informed decision”.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the film is directed by Suparn S Varma. It is set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

