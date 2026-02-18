‘Yadav Ji ki Love Story’ faces opposition from Yadav community, echoes ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’ row

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) The controversy over ‘Yadav Ji ki Love Story’ is gaining momentum as the Yadav community has opposed the release of the film in the Sambhal district.

An FIR has been registered against four people, including the film's producer, director, hero and heroine, following a complaint by people from the Yadav community. The community alleges that their sentiments have been hurt in the film, so its release should be banned. The FIR was registered at Dhanari police station in Gunnaur tehsil of Sambhal on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bhakrauli village. He reached the police station with more than two dozen people and submitted a written complaint to the police. A case has been registered against producer Sandeep Tomar, director Ankit Bhadana, actress Pragati Tiwari, actor Vishal Mohan.

Currently, the situation is not clear with regards to the release of the film, but the controversy, discussions and protests are going on in the area.

A spokesperson of the protesting community told IANS, “In the film, our Yadav community has been freed on the basis of honesty. Our Yadav community's daughter has seen a wrong story in it. The history of the Yadav community has been of bravery. The history of the Yadav community has never been like this. And no one has the permission for this. The Supreme Court had passed its decision. It came before the film was released. You cannot make a film or a movie by taking the name of any community or any religion”.

He further mentioned, “There is a girl named Pragati Tiwari who is playing the role of Yadav's daughter. We want this film to be banned and we will also take action against the people who are responsible for this. We will also take action against the people who have given permission for this film. Until this film is banned, we will not take any action on a large scale. Our Yadav community knows how to deal with people”.

This comes amid the blazing controversy around ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’ film, which is facing backlash from the Brahmin community.

