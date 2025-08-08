With ‘Holy Ghost’, wanted to craft a story where fear is felt in silence: Director

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) As the supernatural thriller Holy Ghost released in Indian cinemas on August 8, its director Shravan Tiwari said that with the film he wanted to craft a story where fear is felt in silence and shadows.

Shot entirely in the United States, the film blends elements of horror, suspense and emotional depth, aiming to create a universally resonant experience for audiences across cultures.

Director Shravan Tiwari said: “With Holy Ghost, I wanted to craft a story where fear is felt in silence and shadows. It’s more than horror — it’s a haunting exploration of secrets we bury.”

The story follows the mysterious case of Grace Brown, a kidnapped girl who claims to have been rescued by Jim Wheeler, a police officer who died years ago.

As Detective Madison Wells takes charge of the investigation, another child disappears, unearthing a chilling web of unsolved murders and secrets that blur the line between the living and the dead.

Holy Ghost features an ensemble cast including Jenn Osborne, Cleve Langdale, Maya Adler, David Tiefen, Daniel S Carlan and Aaron Blomberg. The film’s haunting atmosphere is elevated by Ray’s musical score and Jamaal Scott’s evocative cinematography.

Producer Sandip Patel, who makes his Hollywood debut with Holy Ghost, said: “As my first Hollywood venture, Holy Ghost marks the beginning of telling universal stories on a global canvas. I’m proud to bring this supernatural journey to the Western Asia and India.”

Shravan Tiwari is best known for directing Jimmy Shergill’s Aazam, a crime thriller revolving around the underworld gang who controls the syndicate in the city. Aazam is about the succession battle of mafia don Nawab Khan which revolves around conspiracy, betrayal and deceit.

He has also helmed Jackie Shroff’s “Two Zero One Four,” which followed the story of Captain Khanna, who has worked extensively in the army and then with various intelligence agencies, and he was an active spy for many years.

Tiwari has also directed the series “Murshid” starring Kay Kay Menon. It told the story of a retired gangster Murshid Pathan, who is forced to return to his criminal roots when his family is threatened.

