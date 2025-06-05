Will Varun Dhawan be able to save his chocolate shake from Kriti Sanon

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon came together for a fun social media post.

The two actors shared a video on Instagram, where Varun was seen holding a glass of chocolate shake in his hand, while Kriti was having something much less appetizing - a matcha drink. As Varun offered Kriti a sip from his chocolate shake, the dive ended up finishing almost half of his drink in one go. This left Varun extremely sad. The text on the video said, "What she means when she says one sip."

"Matcha is cool...But Chocolate is everything! Who can relate to that?", the caption read.

As soon as the clip surfaced on social media it went viral. The netizens also flooded the comment section with some interesting remarks.

One netizen shared, "Daya and jethalal in bollywood."

Another comment read, "Aur Bhediya and Diwale team".

A user penned, "Every one said a justice for vd but no one said that kriti have small sip."

A cybercitizen added, "Hehe justice for varun."

Varun and Kriti are expected to be next seen sharing screen space in "Bhediya 2". The project will mark their third professional association after "Bhediya" and "Diwale."

Talking about her professional commitments, Varun is presently occupied with dad David Dhawan's "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

His lineup also includes Shashank Khaitan's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and "Border 2" alongside Sunny Deol.

On the other hand, Kriti will be working with Dhanush for the first time in

Aanand L. Rai's directorial "Tere Ishk Mein".

Slated for a theatrical release in November 2025, "Tere Ishk Mein" is a spiritual successor to "Raanjhanaa".

--IANS

pm/