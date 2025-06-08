Why Twinkle Khanna calls Labubu dolls her new 'platonic love'

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share her thoughts on the soaring popularity of Pop Mart’s collectibles, particularly the Labubus series sold in blind boxes.

The excitement, she explains, lies in the surprise element — buyers don’t know which character they’ll get until they open the box, making each reveal a special moment. In a witty and philosophical post, Twinkle describes Labubus as the new object of her “platonic love.” She references Plato’s Symposium, highlighting how loving a concept or an object, unlike a person, can never hurt or leave you. While Labubus figures can’t love back, they also don’t walk away — unless, of course, they’re stolen.

Sharing her series of photos with Labubu dolls, the 'Mela' actress wrote, “The secret of Pop Mart’s success-the thrill of surprise. Labubus are sold in blind boxes, so you don’t know what you’re getting until you open it. Labubus are the new recipients of my platonic love.’ I tell the man of the house. ‘In Plato’s ‘Symposium’, Socrates says love for a person makes you vulnerable. They may leave or die.”

“But loving a concept: astronomy, justice, literature can’t hurt you. It won’t leave. That is the origin of the term ‘platonic love’, by the way. Labubus can’t love you back but they can’t leave you either. Unless they are stolen. Hey, should we insure our Labubus,’ I ask. ‘Does this Labubu chap also sell blind boxes for new wives,’ he says with a sigh,” she added.

Labubu dolls, the charming Nordic-inspired figures, have become a huge sensation, appearing everywhere — from collectibles to even adorning designer bags. What many might not realize is that these popular toys are part of a larger collection licensed by Pop Mart a Chinese company that owns a wide range of figurines and blind box products. Labubu is just one of the many successful lines under Pop Mart’s expanding portfolio.

