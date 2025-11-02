Why Shashi Tharoor finds Shah Rukh Khan turning 60 ‘deeply suspicious’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended a witty birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar turned 60 on Sunday.

Sharing a post on social media, Tharoor humorously remarked that he found the actor’s age “deeply suspicious,” joking that there was no visual evidence to support the milestone — given Shah Rukh’s timeless charm, energy, and youthful appearance.

Taking to his X handle, the politician and author shared images of the superstar and playfully wrote that a team of “independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives” had investigated the claim and found no proof to confirm it, citing the absence of grey hair, any signs of slowing down, and Shah Rukh’s ever-youthful looks.

Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed.”

“I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse. Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away.”

“I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come. #HappyBirthdaySRK #KingKhan,” added Tharoor.

Shah Rukh Khan received an outpouring of heartwarming wishes from fans and celebrities across social media on his special day.

--IANS

