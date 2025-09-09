Why Manoj Bajpayee’s role as Inspector Zende holds a special place in his heart

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about his experience of playing Inspector Zende. He revealed that the role brings him a sense of joy and fulfillment unlike any other in his career.

“Inspector Zende,” directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Om Raut and Jay Shewakramani, was released on Netflix on 5th September. Reflecting on his role, he shared, “In the career spanning 30 years, you know, I have played many policemen, many gangsters, many good guys, many teachers, professors. But, you know, in the end, it boils down to the person that you are playing, not the uniform. But this person, Inspector Zende, I have never played before, it is a character very unlike who I am. I’m a quieter person off the set.”

“I like to do my own thing. I like to read, I like to see authentic, credible news and form my own analysis of the world. But, I have enjoyed playing the role of Inspector Zende, so much, because there is a certain kind of humor, a certain kind of quirkiness, and energy that the director wanted me to bring into the character.”

Bajpayee added, “Being in the zone of Zende was my primary concern. Just when we were about to wrap up the film, I actually started feeling bad that this was coming to an end, because it was Zende all over his mindset all over me. But the memories are something that always travel with you. You can be 105, 110 films old, but if the memories were fantastic, that is how you’ll always remember a particular film.”

On a related note, “Inspector Zende” featured Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The show also starred Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Bhalchandra Kadam.

--IANS

ps/