Whoopi Goldberg to auction her 'many treasures' including costumes

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg is getting rid of a few things in her life, and they have a price. The actress has shared that she is auctioning her own "treasures" including costumes and personal memorabilia.

The 70-year-old Hollywood star is teaming up with Julien's Auctions on ‘Whoopi Goldberg: The Collection’, which will also feature some of her own jewellery, dresses and more, with the sale taking place next month, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In a statement to WWD, she said, "Over seven decades of a life well lived and more than 40 years of a fabulous career, it’s time to part with some of the many treasures that are filling more storage units than one person should have”.

She added, “I’m honoured to partner with the iconic Julien’s Auction to find new homes for these special pieces, which I hope can now bring someone else as much joy as they have brought to me”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress and Julien's are also donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale to nonprofit organisations.

She further mentioned, “I am equally thrilled that two such wonderful organisations, One Simple Wish and DonorsChoose, will benefit from this special auction”.

Items in the collection include her custom Christian Siriano dress from the 2008 Tony Awards and a 1999 Bob Mackie costume from the 1999 Oscars, which are both estimated to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000 each.

Film fans could also nab a piece of history, with her Sister Act 2 blazer expected to get between $800 and $1,200. Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, shared, "It is a true honor for Julien’s Auctions to collaborate with the legendary Whoopi Goldberg, one of the few entertainers to achieve prestigious EGOT status”.

“This collection is a direct reflection of her meticulous eye for detail and lifelong devotion to artistry, serving as a testament to the unparalleled cultural legacy she has built over the decades. These items represent more than just a curated selection; they are touchstones of a groundbreaking career, offering collections a rare and personal connection to the moments that have shaped entertainment history”, he added.

