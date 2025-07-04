Who is Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest villain yet Galactus

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) After combating gods, titans, sorcerers, and multiversal threats, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a new villain in the form of Galactus.

The latest installment in the MCU, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces us to one of the most horrific forces to date - Galactus.

Galactus also known as the Devourer of Worlds, is a cosmic entity even older than most galaxies. Unbothered by common sentiments such as revenge or power, Galactus must consume planets to survive.

Unlike other MCU villains such as Thanos, Galactus does not bother justifying himself or negotiating with others. He is known for only one thing - annihilation.

The larger-than-life character of Galactus will be brought to life by Ralph Ineson, who was previously seen in "Game of Thrones" and "The Witch".

Galactus first appeared in the Fantastic Four #48 back in 1966, making them the first to confront him in the comic — and probably the only ones who could reason with Galactus or even stop him.

Following the footsteps of Thanos, who was teased in post-credit scenes for years, Galactus is also expected to make his way into the Marvel universe slowly but steadily.

Directed by Matt Shakman, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" enjoys an ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn in kye roles, along with Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson as the ancillary cast.

Backed by Marvel Studios, the drama will be the 37th film in MCU, and the second reboot of the 'Fantastic Four' film series.

The screenplay for the superhero drama has been provided by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, with music scored by Michael Giacchino.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will be reaching the Indian audience on 25th July in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

--IANS

pm/