Where is Kartik Aaryan heading in that 'Naagzilla' hoodie with the iconic Aashiqui guitar?

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan took to social media to unveil his fresh new look, rocking a Naagzilla hoodie while holding a guitar, sparking excitement among his fans.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome video of himself walking with a suitcase. He is seen wearing a stylish black hoodie featuring a snake design on the back while holding a guitar. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke Aashiqui vaala guitar leke Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne Main chala Ray.” In his recent post, the ‘Dhamaka’ actor revealed that he is heading to Europe for the shoot of his upcoming project, “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.”

On May 20, he shared a short video clip showing a scenic view from the plane, giving a sneak peek of his journey ahead. “Here we go Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri," Kartik captioned the post.

“Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” is directed by Sameer Vidwans and this project marks Kartik’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after their previous hit, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

The upcoming film is being described as a romantic comedy, though the makers are yet to unveil the official posters or reveal any first-look visuals. Buzz suggests that Ananya Panday has been cast as the female lead. Notably, this project marks the first-ever collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.

Besides this, Kartik is also gearing up for “Nagzilla,” directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for his work on “Fukrey.” In April, the actor announced Nagzilla on Instagram, sharing a striking motion poster that shows him shirtless, gazing over a cityscape from within a snake-filled lair. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko.”

--IANS

ps/