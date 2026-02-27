When SRK called Salman Khan the ‘biggest star’, Aamir Khan the ‘best actor’ in old interview

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) In an old interview with Lehren TV, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen talking candidly about carving his own space in the industry despite the presence of established stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan when he started out in the industry.

Read More

When asked if he expected to reach their stardom upon entering the film industry, Shah Rukh said, “I know that Mr. Salman Khan is easily the biggest star ever in terms of time span. Mr. Aamir Khan, I personally feel is the finest actor in the country. Putting it politely, I have made my own position.”

He added, “Some people very impolitely and stupidly I feel, say I have displaced A, B, C, D, which I think is completely wrong. Everybody has their own style of acting, and everybody is accepted not because he is copying someone else or he is better than Aamir or Salman or Ajay Devgn is better than him. It doesn't happen like that.”

He further added, “There is something in this, let it be. Everybody works on their own level. Secondly, I have a little bit of acting talent and my technique is a little bit honed. So I can do a variety of roles. My face is not a regular sweet boy face or an action hero's face. It is a mixture. So I can get away with a role like in Deewana. I can get away with a little comic like in Chamatkar. And I can get away with a romantic like in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.”

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the megastar made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana, which turned out to be a box-office success.

Before entering films, he was an actor in the television space with popular shows like Fauji, where he played the role of Abhimanyu Rai, and Circus.

Bollywood superstar Hema Malini is often credited for seeing potential in Shah Rukh Khan during his television days and giving him one of his early film breaks in the movie Dil Aashna Hai, produced under her film banner.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has went onto deliver en number of superhits including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Chennai Express, and others, further cementing his position as one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema.

The actor was last seen in Dunki and is now gearing up for his upcoming film King, that also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

–IANS

rd/