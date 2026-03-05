When Shah Rukh Khan addressed being called “arrogant”, admitted “troubling filmmakers"

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) In a throwback interview with Lehren TV, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once addressed the perception of him being arrogant.

In the interview, the actor went on to explain that what many call as his arrogance is actually him standing up for his self-respect and professionalism.

Speaking about the perception around him, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I don't know if people call self-respect arrogance, then 100 percent I am arrogant. Now what happens in film magazines is that when I say this line, they cut the first part and say, ‘Yes, I am arrogant.’ So maybe that's why.

The actor also spoke about his working style in the film industry, revealing that he has always insisted on wanting a proper script with dialogues while narration of a movie.

According to Shah Rukh, this approach, earlier during his struggling drew criticism from some filmmakers, but later his same behaviour began to be seen as his dedication and passion for work once he became successful.

“The second thing is that when I sign a film, I trouble people a lot. Now you can call it trouble or detailing. When someone brings a story to me and says this is the storyline, so now you do it, I say no, first you write the whole story with dialogue and give me the script. Because I am a stage artist. I trust the script so much that you give me the character and I will play it.

He added, “Don't say that you are writing a story for Shah Rukh Khan. Don't say that you had Shah Rukh Khan in your mind while writing it and now I have refused. "

He said, "Now that I have become a hit, people will say that he does things in detail and that's why he is a dark horse of the industry. Earlier, during my struggling days, when I used to do it, people used to say, 'what does he think of himself? He asks for a script from us.' It depends on what position the person is in. As long as it is going on, everything will go on.”

In the same interview, SRK was seen talking candidly about carving his own space in the industry despite the presence of established stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan when he started out in the industry.

When asked if he expected to reach their stardom upon entering the film industry, Shah Rukh said, “I know that Mr. Salman Khan is easily the biggest star ever in terms of time span. Mr. Aamir Khan, I personally feel is the finest actor in the country. Putting it politely, I have made my own position.”

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the megastar made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana.

Before entering films, he was an actor in the television space with popular shows like Fauji and Circus.

Bollywood superstar Hema Malini is often credited for seeing potential in Shah Rukh Khan during his television days and giving him one of his early film breaks in the movie Dil Aashna Hai, produced under her film banner.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has went onto deliver en number of superhits including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Chennai Express.

The actor was last seen in Dunki and is now gearing up for his upcoming film King, that also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

