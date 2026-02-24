When Salim Khan said ‘every Muslim is not a terrorist’, spoke about Khan family’s Ganpati tradition

Mumbai Feb 24 (IANS) Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, in an old interview with Lehrein TV, had once spoken strongly against the stereotypes surrounding the Muslim community.

He had asserted that every Muslim should not be viewed through the lens of terrorism. In the old interview, Khan had emphasised that many Muslims respect Hindu culture and traditions and stand firmly against violence.

“Every Muslim is not a terrorist, every Muslim has not blown a bomb, every Muslim does not hate the Hindu sentiment, every Muslim is not against the Hindus,” said Salim Khan. “There are some Muslims who respect the Hindu religion, who respect their sentiments. There are some Muslims who do not approve of the terrorism that is happening. They are against it, they give statements against it,” he said.

Speaking about communal harmony within his own household, Khan revealed that the tradition of celebrating Ganpati was brought into the family by his wife, Susheela Charak who post marriage adopted the name as Salma Khan. “My wife is a Maharashtrian and she has been keeping Ganpati in her maternal house for years,” he shared.

Khan recalled that when he first got married, he was not a known name in the industry. “My stardom started after the movie Zanjeer, until then no one knew me. Until no one said that he is a Muslim and he keeps Ganpati,” he said, referring to the 1973 film Zanjeer that marked a turning point in his career.

He added that as his prestige and stardom in the film industry grew more as his sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan became stars, and it was then when the family's every doing came into the public eye. “After that, when I became a star in my field, when Salman became a star, when Arbaaz came, we became a high profile family, and everything we did became a topic of discussion. Thanks to Allah. I am very grateful to Allah for all the fame he has given us,” he said.

Khan further explained that he never discouraged media coverage of their Ganpati celebrations, because he looked at it as an opportunity to make people understand the Khan family's positive approach towards the festival with all love and heart. “I don’t stop the TV people to cover because if this is happening, then this is a chance to make people understand and bring people closer,” he said.

He further remarked, “If someone brings Ganpati in front of me, will I say my Islam says that I will only pray to this point and that point? Where is it written that you should not put a mark (Tilak)? Where is it written?!”

He added, “All of my staff keeps Ganpati and celebrates it. Now when they bring the Aarti in front of me, why will I say, no, no, don’t put a Tilak on me, I am a Muslim? Where is it written that a Muslim can't apply Tilak?”

