When Rana Daggubati broke into his impromptu love for biryani while shooting ‘Rana Naidu’ scene

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Director Karan Anshuman, who is awaiting the release of the second season of the streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’, has shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the series when Rana Daggubati improvised his lines but it soon went into some other tangent.

Rana Daggubati essays the titular character in the series, and was in a heated stand-off against his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who essays his estranged father in the series.

During the verbal stand-off, the two broke into Telugu language. Now, Karan has a little knowledge of the language, so he, in his director’s seat, was under the impression that “magic is about to happen” since both the actors were saying lines in their native language, which essentially means better grip on the dialogue exchange. However, the director was shocked to his bones when he heard the word “biryani”.

Speaking with IANS, Karan said, “There isn't much Telugu but there are some very interesting moments with Telugu that we have had. We had this scene when we were shooting and it was a face-off between Naga and Rana. So Venky sir and Rana are in the scene. It's a pretty tight close and they come in close. Their volume is increasing with every line. And it's all in Hindi. I always tell my actors to absolutely feel free to improvise if they feel like in the moment there's something more to say or you want to move around or whatever it is. And once in a while what they do is they break into Telugu”.

The director further mentioned that the lines in Telugu are always about something that is less crucial to the story in Telugu but more what is the mood and what is it that they want to say.

“So I always try to push them to go with the flow and just carry forward in Telugu. So that was happening in this really intense scene. And then suddenly you know it's simmering, simmering and then they break into Telugu. I'm like okay the magic has started. They are in the character and something exciting is going to happen. And I'm going, it's one line, two lines, three lines in Telugu and then I hear the word ‘biryani’. So I was like one second, one second, cut. So basically I asked him, ‘did you have lunch?’”, he added as he burst into laughter.

Second season of ‘Rana Naidu’ will stream on Netflix from June 13.

