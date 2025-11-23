When Milind Soman spoke about his strict diet

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Milind Soman, who broke on the scene with the music video of ‘Made In India’, once shared his diet plan, and said that he avoids beverages like tea and coffee.

An old video of the actor from the 90s has resurfaced on the Internet, in which he can be seen sharing what he generally eats in a day.

He said, “I don't drink tea, I don't drink tea. The first thing I consume is fruit juice in the morning. from the beginning. I haven't made a habit of drinking tea or coffee since childhood. I read somewhere in my childhood that it's not good for health. I never eat eggs or bread. Sometimes when I go to places where I don't get good fruits, I have to eat something, so I eat puri or bhaji. I eat very little fried food. That too, since childhood”.

He further mentioned, “I don't eat meat. I eat less meat because I like it. But I eat less because it's also not good for honey. It's not that after becoming a model, I thought about what's bad for looks and what's good. What's bad for health and what's good, I focus more on this. Because I used to be a sports person from the age of 10. I used to do competitive swimming. I was a national champion for a few years. So, for that, I had to think about all this”.

Milind Soman was born on 4 November 1965 in Scotland and raised in Mumbai. He gained prominence in the 1990s through modeling and music videos like Made in India. He later appeared in films and various television projects.

He is an accomplished athlete, completing Ironman and Ultraman endurance events. He promotes running culture in India and is known for his disciplined lifestyle, he continues to work in fitness advocacy and media projects.

