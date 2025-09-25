When KK spoke about his big break, lauded Vishal Bhardwaj’s bravado

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The late singer KK, who was the voice of a generation in Hindi film music, once revealed how he got his first break.

In a recently resurfaced video, the late singer can be seen narrating how he was given his first break by music director Vishal Bhardwaj.

He said in a video by Lehren, “I came to Bombay in 1994-1995, I would say. I did the first song for Vishal, for Gulzar sahab’s film, ‘Maachis’. That was a very good break for me because it was such a big film to be singing for, for Gulzar sahab. And Vishal is a nice guy, he's a great guy”.

He further mentioned, “I'm just saying, he was a nice guy because at that time he was new and he was willing to try me as a new singer also. Otherwise new music directors generally want to cast established singers. So when he gave me a chance, I liked it a lot”.

KK was one of India’s most beloved playback singers, and is celebrated for his soulful and versatile voice. He began his career with jingles before breaking into Bollywood. He went on to deliver numerous chartbusters across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and other languages.

He was known for his emotive singing without formal classical training, KK carved a unique identity by blending rock, pop, and melody effortlessly. He shunned the limelight, focusing on music over stardom, which earned him immense respect in the industry.

On 31 May 2022, KK performed at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata for a college fest organized by Gurudas College. The show drew a massive crowd, reportedly beyond the venue’s capacity of about 2,400 seats. Videos later showed the hall packed, with heat and ventilation issues highlighted by attendees.

KK delivered several of his most loved songs, energizing the audience despite visible signs of discomfort. After the concert, he returned to his hotel, where he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. The Kolkata show became his last performance, remembered poignantly by fans. KK’s sudden demise shocked fans nationwide.

--IANS

aa/