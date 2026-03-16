When Hrithik Roshan called actors doing their own stunts “stupid and silly”

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan, had once shared his firm thoughts on the concept of a few actors opting to perform their own stunts, during an old interview with Lehren TV.

Read More

During the interaction, Hrithik, without mincing words, spoke about the risks involved in stunt sequences and explained why he believes actors should firmly rely on trained professionals instead of attempting dangerous action themselves.

Speaking about it, Hrithik said, “I don't believe in doing your stunts yourself. I think it is stupid. It should be banned.”

He added, “The reason I say that is that it should not be about an ego trip. You're an actor, you're creating a magical world, a fantasy world. And there are a lot of things that go into creating that fantasy. Even your makeup, your dialogues, your hair, your clothes, it’s all made to make the unreal look real.”

“People are specialised in doing certain specific jobs to help you create that entire world bit by bit in different pieces."

"A stuntman’s job is to do stunts. He comes into that space, does his job, and creates one more piece of that big picture, and then you carry on. If you have an ego there, it's like saying I will write my own dialogues. It's silly,” he further added.

Talking about Hrithik, the actor himself has been part of several action-heavy films throughout his career.

His superhero franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya, which later expanded into the popular Krrish series including Krrish 3.

All of the films featured a lot many high-octane action sequences, many of which were performed with the help of professional stunt doubles.

During Krishh, the actor had performed a few stunts himself. During one such attempt, it required his character to jump from one building to another using a harness.

In an old interview, filmmaker and Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had revealed that the sequence nearly turned dangerous when the harness suddenly snapped, causing Hrithik to fall directly onto the ground from a considerable height.

Fortunately, the actor escaped the incident without suffering any major injuries.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

Over the years, Hrithik has delivered superhit films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Super 30.

–IANS

rd/