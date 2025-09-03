When Gulshan Devaiah revealed the skill that he received from Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for ‘Shaitan’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, Dahaad’ and others, once spoke about his encounter with veteran actor, Jackie Shroff, the coolest “Bhidu” in town, and shared a blessing that the senior actor rendered him with.

A recently resurfaced clip of the actor from the podcast of Cyrus Broacha, shows him recollecting his first meeting with the senior actor.

He said, “I met him for the first time when I was hosting the closing ceremony of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in 2013. During the CM’s dinner, I met him and I was like, ‘You know I was really looking forward to introducing myself to you’ and all that”.

He further mentioned, “Then maybe a year later or two, I met him at an award function or something like that. He was very gracious and warm in greeting me. I asked him, ‘Do you remember me?. And , he told me, ‘Yes you are the one who clicked the picture with me that day’. I was like, ‘Oh God ,you have given me the tools and the skills for my life. Every time I don't remember somebody I can say, ‘You are the one with whom I clicked the picture’”.

Earlier, Gulshan Devaiah had said that toying around with humour in a scene allows him to add depth to the characters on-screen. He said that humour is always a great add-on for a scene as it can take the narrative in a totally different direction while maintaining its essence.

He had said, “If we can find humour in a scene, it’s always a great add-on. It allows me to open a small window and add another dimension to the scene or the character that I’m portraying. With a story like ‘Bad Cop’, which is supposed to be entertaining, wherever there was a scope to explore humour, I would jump onto it without going beyond the realms of the character”.

--IANS