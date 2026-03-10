When Govinda said ‘men are weak without women’ citing Lord Shiva’s example

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Govinda, in an old interview with Lehren TV, had shared a heartfelt perspective on the importance of women in a man’s life, recalling his mother’s teachings and also describing himself as a “mama’s son.”

In a throwback interview, the actor emphasised that men derive strength and success through the blessings of women, citing the example of Lord Shiva.

Speaking about his upbringing and beliefs, Govinda said, “I think men should keep the ladies in their lives happy. The blessings of women should be included in a man's life."

"My mother used to say that women are always powerful and without them men are weak. Lord Shiva also says that if ‘Shakt’ is not with them, then Lord Shiva becomes weak.”

He added, “So I believe, I mean in totality, that a man should take blessings from a woman, then his success increases. Be it as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, friend or acquaintance.”

Govinda further added, “If I have to describe myself, it would be as a mama's son. First I wanted to be a successful son. Now I want to be a successful husband and a father.”

Govinda further said that according to him, the happiness and blessings of women, whether as a mother, wife, daughter or even as members of society, play a crucial role in shaping a man’s success.

Talking about the actor's personal front, Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Ahuja, and the couple are parents to two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

The actor also shares a close bond with his nieces and nephews who are a part of the entertainment industry.

He is the maternal uncle of actors Krushna Abhishek, Ragini Khanna, Aarti Singh and Somya Seth.

On the professional front, Govinda has featured in almost 200 films across a career spanning several decades.

He made his debut with the 1986 film Ilzaam. In the early phase of his career, he was seen largely in action-oriented films such as Hatya, Khudgarz and others.

But slowly by the mid-1990s he shifted to the comedy and family entertainers domain, and eventually earned the tag of the “comedy king” of Bollywood with blockbuster films like Hero No. 1,Coolie No. 1 and others.

His impeccable dance moves earned him the reputation of being one of the finest dancers in Hindi cinema.

In recent months, the actor has been in the news for reasons beyond his work.

Rumours about trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja and speculation about a possible divorce surfaced after decades of their relationship.

The speculation was put to rest by Sunita herself during the Ganpati festival last year when she made a public appearance with Govinda in front of the media and paparazzi and stated that no one could ever separate them.

–IANS

rd/