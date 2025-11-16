When George Clooney spoke about his series of pranks on Brad Pitt

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Hollywood star George Clooney once spoke about his ongoing prank series with fellow Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt.

An old video from the ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has recently resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows George Clooney talking about different kinds of pranks he has pulled up on Brad Pitt.

He said in the video, “I've done some terrible things to Brad. Wait, Brad has done some terrible things to me. I don't remember how. We were doing ‘Oceans 11’, I think it was the first one, and I don't remember what it was. One of my favorite things is to get those things that go around your license plate or a bumper sticker, because you never go to the back of your car and look, and put it on people's cars because it's funny, and they can ride around with some horrible and embarrassing bumper sticker. And I put, I found a bumper sticker in the shape of a pot plant that said, ‘F*** cops’”.

He further mentioned, “There's no way you don't get pulled over. And, he got pulled over. And it just kept going back and forth with that for a while, and then it was, I had stationery made up with his name, and then I would send letters to other actors from Brad Pitt”.

He shared that he sent Meryl Streep a letter from Brad, where he got a big thing of CDs that had, it was a dialect coach, and he had, like, every dialect.

He continued, “And I sent it to her with a note from Brad that said, ‘I hear you're gonna be doing the Iron Lady soon, this guy helped me with my dialect in ‘Troy’. I thought maybe this would help’. And I sent it to Meryl, and she was very confused”.

“I sent letters to lots and lots of people from Brad. I'm doing one now that I can't tell you about, but in a year you're going to hear that I've been arrested. I'm not kidding, because I think I've crossed the line. Yeah, it's exciting. I have a wife, she's a barrister, I'll be fine”, he added.

