When Dharmendra said he was proud of Sunny Deol for shedding the ‘starkid’ tag with his own achievements

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra has always been vocal about his thoughts and ideologies. A look at his old prime-time interviews, and they all speak volumes of the same.

In an old interview with Lehren India, the superstar had expressed how proud he was of his son Sunny Deol for establishing all name and fame through his own hard work and merit. Talking about it, he mentioned how both his sons, Sunny and Bobby, are fighters, just like him.

“I am a fighter, and in the same way my son Sunny is also a fighter, and so is Bobby. Fighter in terms of winning. 'Win' is such a beautiful word, I feel," he said. The superstar further added, “They (Sunny and Bobby) have to first shed the tag of being a star kid, and I know how difficult it is. But I am proud Sunny has done that and has won awards all on his own merit.”

During the interview, Sunny’s son, who was a little boy back then, was seen sitting on his grandfather’s lap. Talking about the actor’s current state, Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to have been suffering from breathing difficulties. Sunny Deol’s team on the 10th of November issued a statement saying that the actor is currently under observation. The statement read, “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation.

Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.” On the 11th of November, his daughter Esha Deol, requesting some privacy for the family, asked the media to not jump the gun and announce anything related to the actor and wait for the family’s confirmation.

On the professional front, the 89-year-old was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The actor is now all set to star next in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan.

The superstar has given many blockbuster hits like Sholay (1975), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Chupke Chupke (1975), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Dharam Veer (1977), The Burning Train (1980) and many more. He will turn 90 in December this year.

– IANS

