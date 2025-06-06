When backstabbed, don't be in a hurry to make a decision, says director Selvaraghavan

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) Ace director and actor Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has urged people who suffer betrayals and backstabbing, not to lose hope and not make decisions in a hurry.

Taking to his Instagram page to post an inspiring video post, the director said, "In life, sometimes, somebody we know well or somebody whom we require most will stab us, tear us and shred us to pieces. They will do this at a point when you least expect them to do it. At a point when you are weak.

"Their actions will make you will wonder, 'Are these people the ones who have done this to me and are standing before me? Did I not consider them to be my all?' Rising from that point is difficult. Having fallen, we will struggle to rise, wondering what to do.

"At that point, only God will enable you... You can call the force anything, you can call it your determination. Don't be in a hurry to make a decision. You will require some time to come out of it. You will require three to four days.

"If you slowly start strengthening yourself for a week, the moment you recover yourself from such a situation, you will, without your knowledge, acquire a great strength. You will begin to think, 'We have handled this situation itself. What else can be more difficult?' This is applicable for both men and women. That waiting period is what is very important. Never lose hope. God is definitely not going to let go of your hand. There are a lot of names that people have given it (God). Never ever lose hope. Definitely, you will recover and come out of that situation," he said.

Selvaraghavan, who was most recently seen in Santhanam's 'Devil's Double: Next Level', had recently gone on to put out a tweet praising Malayalam actor Mohanlal for his outstanding performance in the blockbuster film, 'Thudaram'.

Taking to his timeline on X, Selvaraghavan had said, "Brilliant Brilliant movie Thudarum is! Only @Mohanlal sir can pull of this film! What an actor! Mesmerised by the best actor in India!"

