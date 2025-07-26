When Annu Kapoor collected Anil Kapoor’s cheque on his behalf

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Annu Kapoor, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Jolly LLB 3’, once shared how he mistakenly took the cheque which was for actor Anil Kapoor.

A resurfaced video of Annu Kapoor from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows shows the actor walking down the memory lane. In the video, Kapil can be seen telling the audience that Annu Kapoor shares his full name with Anil Kapoor.

Kapil said in the video, “Sir, has it ever happened that Anil Kapoor's cheque has been transferred to your name and you have seen that you have earned a lot of money”.

Responding to the same, Annu Kapoor said, “Anil Kapoor was born in December and he was born in 1957. So, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff, If I am not mistaken, I am elder to them. I and Anil shot a film together, it was titled ‘Mashaal’. He was the hero in the film. I didn’t have any status, face, personality. Yash Chopra made me stand behind Dilip Kumar for Rs. 4,000. My total full and final payment was Rs. 4,000. But something happened in Yash Chopra's office that he transferred Rs. 10,000 to Anil Kapoor's name”.

He further mentioned, “I went to Raj Kamal Studio and the production guys gave me the cheque. When he gave me the cheque, I saw Rs. 10,000, I felt that how did this miracle happen. Then I said to God, I said, ‘Lord, whatever you are, you have done this miracle to me. I am very grateful to you. You gave me a cheque of Rs. 10,000’. I thought Yash Chopra might have felt pity on me”.

“Coincidentally, after a couple of days, when Boney Kapoor went to collect the cheque on his brother Anil’s behalf, the accountant told him that the cheque of Rs. 10,000 was already given to Anil Kapoor. He said, ‘Which cheque of Rs. 10,000?’. So, there must have been some argument. Anyway, he proved that the cheque was not given to Anil. Coincidentally, at that time, this poor man's bank account was not here. Boney Kapoor then told me, ‘Look, the cheque belongs to my brother, hero Anil Kapoor’. And I gave the cheque to him without making any fuss about it”, he added.

