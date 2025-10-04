When Amit Kumar spoke about Kishore Kumar’s penchant for vengeance

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Playback singer Amit Kumar once spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s eccentric habit when he was called a dark skinned person by a director.

In a recently resurfaced clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows, Kapil asked about his father’s habit of taking revenge.

The singer said, “My father was very fond of food. He used to go for shoots with my uncle, Ashok Kumar. He used to say, ‘Kishoriya, will you come for my shoot today?’. My father said, ‘No, I won't come’. Then Ashok Kumar said, ‘There’s food on the sets’. My father then said, ‘Okay, I'll come’. So, my father went there. Ashok Kumar was very handsome. They were fair. My father was a bit dark. He was a small kid. He was 9-10 years old. When Ashok Kumar entered, everyone came. They took photographs. The director also came”.

He further mentioned, “The director asked him ‘Who is he?’. My uncle said, ‘He is my brother, Kishore’. The director then said, ‘He is dark. You are so fair’. That thing somewhere hit my father. He told himself, ‘He called me dark’. Then later he became a hero. The same director called my uncle, and told him that he wanted to cast my father in his film. My uncle said, ‘Kishore, the director has called you. Do you remember? He came on time. He said, yes. He wants to take you as a hero. I said, okay. He said, ‘dark’. Go and meet him in the office”.

“He said, ‘Okay, I'll definitely come. But I have some conditions’. He said, ‘when I come to meet him, I’ll roll over and come. I'll stand on the table. He'll also stand on the table after rolling over. Both of them will salute like this. It'll be a business talk. Hello. I'll leave with a kick. They'll also sit there with a kick. They'll roam around in the chair. The director got furious”, he added.

