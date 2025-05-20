When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s sporting talent

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Playback singer Amit Kumar once revealed that his father, Kishore Kumar was very fond of playing football. An old video of Amit from comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show has surfaced on the Internet.

In the video, Amit recollected how his father loved football but was also very shy, as he said, “He was a very good footballer. He was very thin, and very shy. He never used to show his body. So just imagine, in the summer season in Indore Christian College there is a football match. Everyone is wearing jerseys and playing. One man is wearing heavy layers of clothes and playing football”.

Amit also confirmed that his father has actually buried a car in the garden in their Juhu home.

He further mentioned, “When he became a hero, he bought his first car. He and my mother went to purchase that car. In 1950. He got married in 1950, and bought the car around the same time. That car was there for 10-12 years. I saw it in our home”.

“I saw it till 1959. It had a green colour. When my parents got separated, my father buried the car after their divorce. That was my father”, he added.

