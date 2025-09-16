When a blow by Dhanush made Arun Vijay bleed...

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Stating that it was an absolute privilege to have directed actor Arun Vijay, who plays the antagonist in his upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', actor and director Dhanush has now disclosed how actor Arun Vijay sportingly chose to continue shooting for the film, disregarding a severe blow to his face that made him bleed.

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held at the Nehru Indoor stadium in the city, Dhanush heaped praises on Arun Vijay, calling him a very dedicated and sincere actor.

Dhanush said, " We had such a great time working with each other. I have found a good friend (in Arun Vijay). You (Arun Vijay) have worked very hard for this film."

"During a fight sequence, we both had to be in the air. I had to deliver a punch. My hand, by mistake, touched his mouth," he told the audience, indicating that the blow had actually landed on Arun Vijay's mouth.

"He (Arun Vijay) bled. If someone else had been there (in his place), shooting would have been stopped for two hours. Arun Vijay only took a moment, put an ice cube there and said, 'Let's go.' Very dedicated, very sincere. Thank you for having absolute faith in me. Absolute privilege to have worked with you and directed you," Dhanush said.

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

Shalini Pandey too plays a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

--IANS

mkr/