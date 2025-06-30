What penance did I do to get so much love, says S J Suryah

Chennai, June 30(IANS) Overwhelmed by the love shown by fellow actors, fans and the media to him after he announced his decision to return to direction with his upcoming film 'Killer', actor and director S J Suryah on Monday penned a note of gratitude in which he wondered what penance he had done to receive so much love.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah, an accomplished actor and director in the Tamil and the Telugu film industries, wrote, "Thanks to all my industry friends, press and media friends and Yen ANBUM AARUYIRUMANA all my fans and well-wishers. You all together supported and showered immense love on me when I announced my directorial venture #killer …. Yenna dhavam seithen indha ANBU kidaipatharku (What penance did I do to receive so much love?)sjs. #killerthemovie. Soon, exciting updates. stay tuned."

To those unaware, multi-talented superstar SJ Surya will be making a comeback as a director after a gap of 10 years. S J Suryah will be both acting and directing the huge pan-India film called Killer, the story, screenplay and dialogues of which he has penned himself.

The film is being jointly produced by the renowned production house Sri Gokulam Movies (led by Gokulam Gopalan) and SJ Surya's own production house Angel Studios.

Gokulam Movies, which has produced successful films in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages, is making a comeback in the Tamil film industry with this film. The film is co-produced by V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, and Krishnamurthy is the executive producer.

SJ Surya, who has directed classic hits like 'Vaali', 'Khushi' and 'New', is bringing a star-studded cast for this film. Produced on a huge budget, the film will be released in five languages.

"We are moving forward with the determination to deliver a film that will impress audiences across the country through Killer. With the participation of talented actors and technicians from across the country, we are going to make a film that will remain in the hearts of the audience," the producers said.

"Our aim with 'Killer' is to deliver a truly pan-Indian cinematic experience," the makers said and added, "We are bringing together some of the finest talents from across Indian cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, to ensure a film that resonates with audiences nationwide."

--IANS

mkr/