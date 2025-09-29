What a magnificent victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final, says Chiranjeevi

Chennai: Telugu Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its stupendous win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, saying #TeamIndia showed "fighting spirit, excellence and composure."

Taking to his social media timelines to congratulate Team India, Chiranjeevi said, "What a magnificent victory over Pakistan in the #AsiaCupFinal. #TeamIndia showed fighting spirit, excellence & composure! Kudos to @TilakV9 for his splendid innings. Proud moment for every Indian! Jai Hind. #INDvsPAK"

Chiranjeevi was the latest to join a number of film stars from across India who had congratulated Team India on winning the Asia Cup title.

Earlier on Monday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had penned a congratulatory message to Team India. Mohanlal wrote, "A fiery chase against Pakistan sealed with sheer brilliance! The Men in Blue dazzled with relentless spirit. Congrats, Team India!"

The stellar win, which incidentally also happens to be India's ninth consecutive win over Pakistan in a T20 match, resulted in celebrations breaking out all across the country. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was so impressed with the win that it announced a sum of Rs 21 crore as prize money for the team.

Taking to its X timeline, the BCCI wrote, "3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff."

It also went on to say, "𝗖. 𝗛. 𝗔. 𝗠. 𝗣. 𝗜. 𝗢. 𝗡. 𝗦. A dominant performance capped by an unbeaten campaign. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning #AsiaCup2025."

On Sunday night, Malayalam superstar Mammmootty penned a congratulatory note to the Indian cricket team soon after their phenomenal win.

On his X timeline, Mammootty wrote, "Team India didn't just win the Asia Cup, they owned it. Champions without a single defeat. Absolutely magnificent! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupFinal."

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, for his part, wrote, "India win... Tilak Varma you beauty... LOVE You ... India are Asian Champions. We Beat Pakistan 3 matches back to back. Great job @surya_14kumar @IamShivamDube @GautamGambhir @IamAbhiSharma4 @BCCI."

--IANS