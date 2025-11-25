Wes Anderson reveals his favourite prop has been stolen from his home

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Wes Anderson is known for his aesthetic frames and his penchant for capturing beauty and perfect symmetries.

Imagine what would happen if some prop gets stolen from his home. One can picture the filmmaker pulling up his entire team. Well that has actually happened, a beloved prop from Wes Anderson's 2012 film Moonrise Kingdom has been stolen from his home, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 56-year-old director has revealed he held onto a portable record player which featured in the film but he realised it was missing when he was putting together memorabilia for an exhibition in London and he is convinced it's been pinched.

As per The Times newspaper, he said, "There is one thing (we couldn’t find). The record player. Somebody did take it. It was in my apartment. I guess it’s a good sign if we can really fret about [just] one missing thing”.

When asked if the prop could have been misplaced, the filmmaker replied, "No, I think it’s stolen”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ironically, the record player features in ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ when the character Susie Bishop, played by Kara Hayward, takes it from her brother without asking. Anderson was pulling together items from his movie career for an exhibition at The Design Museum in London.

‘Wes Anderson: The Archives’ launched on November 21 and runs until July featuring more than 700 objects charting the director's career in the film industry.

A message posted on the museum's website explained, "The Design Museum has been granted unprecedented access to Wes Anderson’s personal archives, which the filmmaker has built up over three decades. This is the first time most of these objects will be displayed in Britain. Over 700 objects will bring together the director's meticulous craft of filmmaking through original storyboards, polaroids, sketches, paintings, handwritten notebooks, puppets, miniature models, dozens of costumes worn by much-loved characters, and more. As well as finished props and sets, the exhibition will feature work-in-progress material and maquettes, and it will look at the variety of traditional and hand-made film-making techniques that the director continues to celebrate through his work, especially connected to puppets and stop-motion animation”.

Highlights of the exhibition include a model of the ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’, and vending machines featured in ‘Asteroid City’.

