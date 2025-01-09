Reacher Season 3 Trailer Released: Alan Ritchson Returns with Thrilling New Episodes Streaming from February 20

Washington: The trailer of the highly anticipated season three of Reacher has finally been released and it's everything that fans hoped for. Alan Ritchson starrer action-packed series will have eight episodes which will premiere on February 20.

After the massive success of its previous instalments, the makers of 'Reacher' have given the green signal for the fourth season while the third was in production. The third season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on February 20, and subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday through March 27, 2025.

Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out.

As per the trailer, Alan Ritchson again gets involved in a matter which this time involves an unfinished business from his past. Upon encountering new foes and some from the past, Alan Ritchson becomes more savvy and violent as shown in the trailer.

Alan Ritchson also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Trouble has a way of finding him. #REACHER Season 3 streaming Feb 20."



Reacher Season Three stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role of 'Jack Reacher' with Maria Sten reprising her role as 'Frances Neagley.' New to the cast this season is Anthony Michael Hall as 'Zachary Beck,' Sonya Cassidy as 'Susan Duffy,' Brian Tee as 'Quinn,' Johnny Berchtold as 'Richard Beck,' Robert Montesinos as 'Guillermo Villanueva,' Olivier Richters as 'Paulie,' and Daniel David Stewart as 'Steven Elliot.'

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. It is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

Alongside Santora and Child, Alan Ritchson will be an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and the team at Skydance, including David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell. (ANI)