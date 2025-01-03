Paatal Lok 2 Teaser Out: Thrilling New Season Set to Release on Prime Video January 17

Mumbai: After a long wait, 'Paatal Lok' is returning with a new season.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer series. The teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into a new case that pushes Hathi Ram to his limits.

The new season will also bring back Ishwak Singh and fresh entries Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films LLP, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Avinash Arun Dhaware has directed the show, which will be out on Prime Video from January 17.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the series, shared his excitement in a press release shared by Prime Video.

He said, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."

The first season of the series, which came out in May 2020, was praised for its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of Indian society. It introduced audiences to the morally complex world of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary portrayed by Jaideep. (ANI)