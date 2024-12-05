John Cena Eric Andre team up for new comedy Little Brother

Washington [US]: John Cena and Eric Andre are all set to star in Netflix's upcoming comedic feature film titled 'Little Brother'.

The project is currently in the early stages of development, with the script being penned by writers Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, as per Deadline.

Sharing the news to his fans, Eric Andre took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Reuniting at last"



The film's plot reportedly revolves around a successful real estate agent whose meticulously controlled world is turned upside down when his eccentric "little brother" unexpectedly reappears.

Cena and Andre are set to reunite on screen following their past collaboration on 'The Eric Andre Show', where they worked together during the infamous 2020 episode titled 'The ASAP Ferg Show.'

This marks a significant return to the spotlight for both Cena and Andre, who are already beloved for their previous work in comedy and entertainment.

The movie will be produced by David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer, and it is expected to combine both slapstick and heartfelt moments as the two stars navigate their contrasting characters.

Meanwhile, 2025 is shaping up to be an emotional year for wrestling fans, as John Cena prepares to bid farewell to his wrestling career.

The 16-time WWE Champion, tied with Ric Flair for the most championship titles, has announced his retirement plans with a final appearance set for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, as per Deadline.

Cena's exit from the ring will be marked by his "Farewell Tour," which could reportedly span the entire year, providing fans with the chance to say their goodbyes. (ANI)