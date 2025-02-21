Harry Lawtey Exits HBO’s ‘Industry’ Ahead of Season 4 Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Washington: Actor Harry Lawtey will not be returning to HBO's TV series 'Industry' for the upcoming fourth season, according to Deadline.

His exit from the series is due to scheduling conflicts. Shooting for season 4 will begin in the UK in March.

In the series, Lawtey played Robert Spearing, an arrogant finance grad who enters Pierpoint & Co. with all the confidence in the world but is quickly humbled by the ruthlessness of the job.

The speculation rumours started after the announcement that Max Minghella would be joining the show in a new role. The makers also shared that Kit Harington, who joined the cast last season as a wealthy heir and tech giant, will remain part of the main cast for Season 4. Other returners include Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, and Miriam Petche, according to Deadline.

However, the details about the series are kept under wraps, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said earlier that they are taking inspiration from Tony Gilroy's Michael Clayton for Season 4.

We want to write a corporate thriller," Down teased, calling Gilroy's film "the greatest corporate thriller of all time," reported Deadline.

'Industry' began to gain traction for HBO in its third season, breaking viewership records several times over the course of the eight episodes. It was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Drama Series, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Lawtey is known for his role in the drama series 'Industry' and he also played Harvey Dent in the film Joker: Folie a Deux (2024). (ANI)