Freedom fighter Khudiram Bose’s inspiring story to premiere on Waves OTT on his birth anniversary, December 3

Mumbai: Waves OTT, the official digital platform of Prasar Bharati, has announced the release of a special feature film honouring the extraordinary life and sacrifice of Shaheed Khudiram Bose – one of India’s youngest and most courageous revolutionaries.

The film will be streaming exclusively on Waves OTT starting December 3, marking the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter. Born on December 3, 1889, Khudiram Bose remains an enduring symbol of youthful bravery, patriotic commitment, and great revolutionary spirit. At just the young age of 18 years, he became one of the youngest martyrs of India’s freedom struggle, walking to the gallows with remarkable fearlessness.

This tribute holds additional significance as the nation reflects on 150 years of the historic national slogan “Vande Mataram”, a call Bose passionately embraced to ignite consciousness and nationalism among the people. The film takes you through Khudiram’s inspiring journey from his childhood in Medinipur district to his growing involvement in revolutionary movements, shaped by profound influences like Sister Nivedita.

It highlights pivotal chapters of his life, including the attempted assassination of British magistrate Kingsford, his subsequent arrest and trial, and the courage with which he embraced martyrdom on August 11, 1908. Speaking about the release, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharti, said, "Waves OTT stands out because we are not chasing trends; we are preserving India’s narrative.

While most platforms prioritise commercial global content, our focus is exclusively on India: its history, its heroes, its languages, and its lived experiences. With an expanding catalogue of patriotic, cultural, and regionally rooted stories, we aim to revive narratives that deserve national attention. Presenting the story of Khudiram Bose and his valour is part of this conscious effort to bring meaningful, nation-building cinema to audiences across the country.”

The movie also features an ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Nasser, Atul Kulkarni, Rakesh, Maria Ravi Varma, Ravi Babu, Kasi Viswanath, and Abhiram. The film is directed by Vijay Jagarlamudi and produced by DVS Raju, with music composed by Mani Sharma and production design crafted by Thota Tharani.

It will be available in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali – enabling audiences across regions to engage deeply with Khudiram Bose’s inspirational story. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Waves OTT from December 3.

