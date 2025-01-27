Finn Wolfhard Reflects on 'Stranger Things' Final Day: A Decade-Long Journey

Washington: Actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things', has opened up about the emotional experience of wrapping up the show's final season.

Wolfhard described the last day of shooting as "incredibly emotional", marking the end of a decade-long journey for the cast and crew, reported Variety.

The 20-year-old actor reflected on the year-long shoot, comparing it to the epic filmmaking style of 'The Lord of the Rings'.

"It was incredibly emotional, obviously. It's the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the 'Toy Story 3' moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special."

He continued, "We had a long last year. We shot sort of 'Lord of the Rings' style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense. I feel like it couldn't have ended better. ['The Legend of Ochi'] is the first movie that I've been promoting since, so it feels like post-graduation or something. I am excited for everything to come out." said Finn as quoted by Variety.

Finn's upcoming film 'The Legend of Ochi' was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday. The movie marks the directorial debut of Isaiah Saxon and utilizes puppetry, animatronics, matte paintings and 3D animation to narrate the story of a shy farm girl named Yuri, who lives in a remote village on the island of Carpathia.

She was raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when Yuri discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home, reported Variety. The cast also includes Helena Zengel, Emily Watson and Willem Dafoe.

The makers of 'The Stranger Things' announced the wrap of filming in December last year. The co-creator Ross Duffer took to his Instagram handle to share his experience and the relations built between crew members, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter.

"We've been telling this story for nearly a decade now. Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn't just a show for them--it was a defining part of their childhood. They've grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors--they've become family."

He further talked about the crew members who played prominent roles in the making of the series.

"But it's not just the cast we consider family. Our crew--many of whom have been with us from the very beginning--holds a special place in our hearts. Their dedication and passion have been the backbone of this journey." adds co-creator Ross Duffer.

The show is expected to stream on the OTT giant Netflix this year. (ANI)