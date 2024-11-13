Bandish Bandits season 2 set to premiere on Dec 13

Mumbai: The popular musical drama 'Bandish Bandits' is set to return for its second season on December 13.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, Prime Video dropped a poster announcing that the show is returning for a second season.

The second season will continue to follow the story of Radhe and Tamanna, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, as they navigate their worlds of music, love, and ambition.

Alongside the original cast, including Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, new actors including Divya Dutta and Rohan Gurbaxani will join the series.

Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of Bandish Bandits, in a press release shared by the team, said that season two will bring even higher stakes for the characters, with more tension and dramatic moments.

"Bandish Bandits is a series we're extremely proud of. With season one, our ambition was to showcase Indian classical music in an authentic and engaging way, which is rarely explored in mainstream Indian entertainment and explore the conflict between tradition and modernity, a theme that resonates with nearly everyone," said Bindra.

The first season of 'Bandish Bandits' premiered in August 2020 and received widespread praise for its unique storyline, focusing on the clash between traditional Indian classical music and modern pop culture. The show starred veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and was lauded for its performances, music, and storytelling.

Season 2 is produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Anand Tiwari has also directed the series and co-written it along with Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.

The show will be available in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

