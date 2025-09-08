We built a huge set worth Rs Two crore for Kishkindhapuri, discloses producer Sahu Garapati

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) The makers of director Koushik Pegallapati's much-awaited horror-thriller 'Kishkindhapuri', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, have now disclosed that a set that was erected to shoot the film cost them a whopping two crore rupees.

In an interaction with mediapersons, producer Sahu Garapati, whose production house Shine Screens is producing the film, disclosed this information.

When the producer's attention was drawn to reports that claimed that the makers had erected a huge set for the film, Sahu Garapati confirmed the news and said, "The set was built at a cost of almost two crores. It took us a month to build the set."

Claiming that the audience would definitely be thrilled while watching the movie, the producer said that a lot of excitement, both visually and musically, lay in store for audiences. "There are many shock factors and moments in the film that are sure to scare audiences," he said.

Sahu Garapati claimed that audiences watching the film would feel like watching a Hollywood movie. "Technically, the movie is top notch," he claimed. When asked what the Censor Board officials said after watching his film, the producer pointed out that the officials did not make any cuts in the film. "They said the movie was very engaging and good," he said.

For the unaware, the horror thriller Kishkindhapuri is scheduled to hit screens on September 12 this year.

Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, has already warned kids and the faint hearted to stay away from the film.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. A trailer released by the makers recently has only gone on to add to the excitement of audiences.

The film's trailer begins with the description of a place that is haunted by powerful evil spirits. It then shows Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran as tour guides, who take a bunch of curious people about spirits on a ghostwalking tour to Kishkindhapuri. While the tour guides are under the impression that this will be like any other tour, what happens there shocks them just like all the others who have opted to be a part of the tour. Things soon reach a stage where Anupama is concerned about the safety of everybody who has signed up for the tour. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas assures her that he will make sure that nothing untoward happens to anybody on tour. What he does to combat the powerful spirit then is what Kishkindhapuri is all about.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently announced that actress Anupama Parameswaran had completed dubbing for her portions in the film.

