Wamiqa Gabbi talks about her take on ‘love and romance’

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, has talked about what makes the topic of love and romance blended with comedy so universally popular.

Wamiqa told IANS: “It's love only. Love can keep us in unity generally as a world. That is why it is universal. It is a feeling that makes you feel good.”

The actress said she is “so glad” that after a long time a film like “Bhool Chuk Maaf” with “a script with comedy and romance,” came her way.

Talking about the film, the actress said: “By the way, I felt it was very less ‘filmy pyaar’ between Ranjan and Titli. The way they fight or love is so beautiful. When I heard the narration, it was like, ‘is this a romantic film?’ in that ‘nok-jhok (playful banter)’ there was love. I am so glad I got to work with such an amazing cast.”

The film is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is slated to release in theatres on May 9.

Wamiqa made her screen debut as a child with a brief role in the Hindi film Jab We Met in 2007. She tasted success in the Punjabi films Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Nikka Zaildar 2 and its sequel Nikka Zaildar 3, and Kali Jotta.

The 31-year-old actress has also starred in the Tamil film Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and the Malayalam film Godha.

She gained recognition for her performances in the Hindi streaming series Grahan, Mai: A Mother's Rage and Modern Love Mumbai.

A turning point in her career came in 2023 with her portrayal of an aspiring actress in the acclaimed period drama series Jubilee and as the wife of a spy in Bharadwaj's thriller film Khufiya.

