Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ to premiere digitally on November 21

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s historical political drama “The Bengal Files” is all set to premiere on November 21 on ZEE5.

Agnihotri said, “The Bengal Files is not just a film; it’s a reminder. It’s about the forgotten chapters of our collective conscience and the price of silence. Through this story, we wanted to bring Bengal’s pain, courage and truth to the forefront.”

The film features powerful performances by Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Actor Anupam Kher said that some stories stay with you forever, and The Files trilogy is one of them.

“This isn’t just about history — it’s about humanity. When I read the script, I felt an ache that only truth can cause. Portraying this role was emotionally exhausting yet deeply fulfilling. Films like this remind us that courage is not just about standing up in battle, it’s also about standing up for truth.”

“I believe every viewer who watches The Bengal Files on ZEE5 will feel the same intensity, the same silence, and the same power that we felt while making it,” he added.

Marking the third chapter in the acclaimed “Files Trilogy” following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, the film unfolds against the turbulent backdrop of pre-Independence Bengal. It revisits the events surrounding the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and their far-reaching impact on India’s path toward Partition and Independence.

Producer and actor Pallavi Joshi said that each film in the Files Trilogy has been an emotional and artistic awakening for her.

“With The Bengal Files we wanted to capture a truth buried under decades of denial. Every performance, every scene is rooted in reality and emotion. I’m proud that ZEE5 is taking this story to a wider audience who can now experience it beyond the big screen,” she added.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 said, “The Bengal Files is one such powerful cinematic experience — brought to life by an exceptional cast and crew. After a successful theatrical run, we’re delighted to make the film available to audiences worldwide from 21st November.”

“As a platform, we remain committed to offering viewers diverse perspectives through storytelling, and The Bengal Files is a truly thought-provoking addition to that journey.”

‘The Bengal Files’ will stream on ZEE5 from November 21.

