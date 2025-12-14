Vivan Bhathena shares how ‘Chak De! India’ challenged him

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Vivan Bhathena, who received a lot of good response for his work in the recently released film ‘120 Bahadur’, has shared his fond memories of working in the cult-classic ‘Chak De! India’.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘120 Bahadur’, and shared that it was a very different experience for him given he came from theatre.

He told IANS, “For me, ‘Chak De! India’ was this very exciting chapter. I was this new kid, we're doing this big Adi Chopra film. And it was a wonderful time where I got to work with Sagarika Ghatge, and Sagarika was just starting also. And there's Shah Rukh Khan in the film and I'm part of it. And it was a huge opportunity for me to showcase myself and do what I could”.

He further mentioned, “And it was, it was a great learning as an actor because I came from stage, I started improvising a lot. And then I had to, I couldn't improvise on this one. I had to stick to the lines because they were written by Jaideep Sahni, and it was made sure that his lines were never changed. So it was, I had to work within a lot of confines. And then we had Shimit Amin, who was very particular about what he wanted. There were takes on, takes on, takes on, takes on, takes on, takes on, takes on, where he would make sure that he got exactly what he wanted. He would not let go until he got what he wanted”.

‘Chak De! India’ is a landmark Hindi sports drama that blends patriotism with personal redemption. Shah Rukh Khan plays Kabir Khan, a disgraced former hockey captain who returns as coach of the Indian women’s team, battling prejudice, politics, and internal divisions. The film powerfully addresses gender bias, regionalism, and the pressure of representing the nation.

