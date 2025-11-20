Vivan Bhatena lost 2 teeth during ‘120 Bahadur’ shoot: Root canal imploded, face swelled up like balloon

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivan Bhatena, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war film ‘120 Bahadur’, has shared that two of his teeth imploded inside his mouth while shooting for the film.

The actor called it the hardest shoot of his life, which tested him physically, and pushed to deliver his best.

The actor spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release, and shed light on the challenging part during the making of the film.

He told IANS, “It has been the hardest shoot of my life. It has been 60 days in unforgiving terrain. In fact, I literally lost two teeth because two of my root canal imploded in my mouth, in my gums. It was very painful. And it cracked inside and my whole face swelled up like a balloon”.

He further mentioned, “And I had to get them removed. One at the military hospital, one in Mumbai. It was, in fact, an insane amount of pain that I had to endure. I was living on painkillers till I got to the hospital. For almost two weeks, I tried to bear it, but it was not possible. And it just had to be removed. And, you know, that's the kind of physical torture that you go through, it is nowhere close to what our soldiers go through”.

‘120 Bahadur’ salutes the veer Ahir soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment who laid down their lives in the Battle of Rezang La during the Indo-Sino war of 1962.

The film has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war. The 1962 war happened because of the undefined boundaries along Aksai Chin near Ladakh in north India, and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. China’s construction of a road through Aksai Chin, which India claimed as its territory, heightened the tensions. Diplomatic negotiations failed, and in October 1962, Chinese forces launched a two-pronged offensive across both fronts.

India majorly lost the war due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s apprehension to use the airforce, and the lack of military infrastructure in the border areas. The USSR, one of India’s closest allies, didn't come to India’s help because it was itself involved in the Cuban missile crisis during the era of cold war.

--IANS

aa/